Al-Mustapha visits Wike in Rivers

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, met privately with the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Monday night.

Major Al-Mustapha (retd) was the Chief Security Officer of the late former Head of State, Sanni Abacha.

The latest visit is coming over one week after 17 governorship candidates off the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 general elections met with Wike in Port Harcourt.

Like many of the recent visits by presidential candidates to the governor, the agenda for the meeting by Al Mustapha was not revealed as of the time of filing this report.

The visit was said to be a continuation of consultations ahead of the 2023 elections.

The governor had received presidential candidates and prominent politicians in the country from across party lines since after the presidential primary of the PDP.

The rift between the Wike and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is yet to abate.