All eyes on Obaseki as PDP postpones Edo guber primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its primary election for the Edo governorship poll from Friday to Tuesday.

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the party, announced this in a tweet on Thursday

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, is expected to join the party following his resignation from the All Progressives Congress APC).

The APC had disqualified the governor from its June 22 primary and Obaseki subsequently resigned from the party,

He later met with Nyesom Wike and Udom Emmanuel, his Rivers and Akwa Ibom counterparts, who are of the PDP and an expanded meeting involving Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, and some governors held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The PDP had been waiting in the wings for the APC crisis to boil over so that it can provide a platform for Obaseki.

He had been at loggerheads with Adams Oshiomhole, suspended national chairman of APC who supported him in 2016.

Oshiomhole is believed to be backing Osagie Ize-Iyamu who has been named the consensus candidate of one of the APC factions in Edo.