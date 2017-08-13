Alli inspires Spurs win against 10-man Newcastle

Tottenham made a winning start to the 2017-18 Premier League season as 10-man Newcastle endured a difficult return to the top flight.

The Magpies, promoted as winners of the Championship last term, had captain Jonjo Shelvey sent off early in the second half for standing on Dele Alli.

The Spurs attacker then put his side ahead with a close-range finish before Ben Davies finished off a neat move for Tottenham’s second.

It was a harsh re-introduction to life back in the Premier League for Newcastle, who were relegated from the division at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Rafael Benitez’s side did not really threaten Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal until late on, Christian Atsu forcing the goalkeeper into a low save and Ciaran Clark going close with a volley from 12 yards.

Instead, Spurs could have added to their lead as Harry Kane, last season’s Premier League top scorer with 29 goals, struck the post in injury time.

Tottenham are the only Premier League side yet to make any signings this summer and the lack of transfer activity has frustrated some fans, especially after the sale of right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £45m.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team were runners-up to an imperious Chelsea side last season but finished the campaign strongly, winning 12 and losing one of their final 13 league games.

It could therefore be argued that the adage ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ suits Spurs. Alli and Christian Eriksen combined to score or assist 48 goals for Tottenham in 2016-17 and it was little surprise both were involved in the opener, Eriksen setting up his team-mate to finish at the back post.

Pochettino also boasts an excellent record of promoting players from the club’s academy at the correct time. Walker’s place at right-back was filled by 20-year-old youth product Kyle Walker-Peters, a World Cup winner with England Under-20s over the summer, and the youngster put in a man-of-the-match display with some strong runs and crosses.

However, West Ham winger Michail Antonio, speaking on MOTD2 Extra before Sunday’s game, believes Spurs will need to strengthen in the transfer market to maintain their momentum.

“Bringing in players to challenge the ones who are there makes sure those who are in the positions already are not comfortable,” he said.

“You can basically pick nine of Tottenham’s players before a game.”