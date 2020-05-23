AMAC cancels N120,000 charge for ‘compulsory fumigation’, after public outcry

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has asked businesses owners within the municipal to disregard an earlier directive to pay N120,000 for the disinfection of their facilities.

AMAC asked business owners to pay N120,000 for the disinfection of their facilities.

In a letter to business owners, Yahaya Kana, director of administration, AMAC, had said the directive was in line with the guidelines for the gradual easing of the lockdown in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Many Nigerians, especially on social media, had criticised the council, saying government ought to bear the cost of disinfection without burdening business owners.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the council said its mandate is to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said as part of measures to overcome the pandemic, it is necessary for business owners to keep their premises disinfected.

“The council wishes to inform business owners and residents to disregard any letter requesting business owners to pay for their fumigation. It is necessary for business owners to keep their premises disinfected as the government relaxes lockdown measures,” it tweeted.

“The world has been impacted greatly by the #COVID19 pandemic. As a government institution, our mandate is to cushion the effect of the crisis on all areas of life.

“It is a critical moment for everyone and we are here to help your businesses overcome post-COVID-19 challenges.”