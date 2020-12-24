AMACOG gets new exco

Association of Mass Communication Graduates (1992 set) of the Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has expressed its commitment to giving back to its alma mater and the society at large.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new executives of the association in Lagos at the weekend, the newly elected chairman of the association, Adekunle Adeshina, said that the new administration is determined to take welfare and wellbeing of members more seriously.

Other members of the new executives are: Olusiji Oyesile General Secretary, Dolapo Onakoya Vice Chairman (Nigeria) Idowu Ogungbesan Vice Chairman America, Tony Obaseki Vice Chairman (Europe), and Tope Obikoya as Treasurer.

Others are, Jide Lawal, Assistant General Secretary, Abiola Yahaya Azeez, Financial Secretary, Dotun Oladipo, Chief Whip, Hamzat Dauda, Assistant Treasurer, Tolulope Sonaike, Legal Adviser, Kayode Odugbemi, Public Relations Officer, Bambo Ogunbona, Social Secretary, Sola Ibirinde, Assistant Public Relations Officer, Peju Kasim, Assistant Social Secretary, Soji Adebanjo, Assistant Financial Secretary, Bola Adeboye, Assistant Chief Whip and Akeem Saani, Assistant Welfare Officer.

The association, formed about 10 years ago has grown in leaps and bounds and with recorded successes in various efforts and programmes for the association, the alma mater and members, as piloted by the immediate past chairman, Mr. Kunle Adams.

The new chairman, who promised to improve upon programmes of the immediate past administration, said that his team would continue the association’s mentoring programme by infusing new ideas.

“Students of Mass Communication will drink from the limitless fountain of knowledge of some of our best hands who are proving their mettle in the outside world”, he said.

Adeshina said that his administration intended to start an annual lecture series that would feature notable people in the society, adding that the intention is to set the agenda and stimulate issues of national discourse that would be beneficial to all.

He also said that the new administration would improve upon welfare and wellbeing of members, adding that, “We are all aware of the harsh economic realities of today, but we will organize on a regular basis health talks and family retreats at subsidized rates where experts can talk to us and make us see life in a less complex way. Several of such programmers have been lined up.

“This new exco will improve upon the usage of the association as a socialization vehicle among members. As majority of us have crossed the half a century mark, we will be having landmark celebrations on our children and loved ones and the association will be positioned to celebrate and felicitate with us at our periods of joy. At every point in time, we will be committed to ensuring that no lost sheep is abandoned. We will try within our capacity to always offer a helping hand to some members who might be in tough financial situations”.

Adeshina, who said that the association would mark its 30 years anniversary in 2022 in grand style, added that the event would include presentation of awards to deserving Nigerians in and outside the country, among other programmes.

“All the lofty plans I have enunciated above will only be possible with financial backing. I will once again use this opportunity to appeal to us to please pay up our dues as at when due. When this is done, we can move mountains”, he said.

He commended the immediate past executive, who he said, “raised our association from ground zero to the enviable height it is today. Our set has successfully changed the narratives in terms of achievements in the Nigerian landscape. We have several A-listers in different fields of endeavors. Just last night, one of us, Ademola Oni, was decorated as the Editor of the year at the Nigerian National Media Merit Awards. The same token of commendation goes to all the former exco members for the selfless service they have rendered to Amacog”.

The new chairman also commended the chairman of the transition committee, Mr. Femi Adefila of the Rave FM, Osogbo, and his members for a job well done “in midwifing the birth of this new exco”.