Ambode inaugurates transition committee, tasks members to ensure smooth take off for next administration

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday inaugurated a 20-member Transition Committee that would be saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a seamless transition to the next administration on May 29, 2019.

Inaugurating the Committee, Governor Ambode, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, said a smooth transition to the next administration was imperative to ensure that the machinery of government continues to run smoothly without any hitch, considering the economic importance of Lagos to Nigeria.

“In about seven weeks from now, the tenure of this administration will come to an end and a new administration will commence under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“A smooth transition to the next administration is imperative to ensure that the machinery of government continues to run smoothly. Our State is a delicate one with very significant importance in the economic and social stability to our nation.

“To maintain this stability, build on the solid status of our State and give the next administration a smooth take-off, it is imperative to quickly put in place a transition committee whose major responsibility will be to ensure a seamless transition to the next administration come May 29, 2019,” Governor Ambode said.

He commended Lagosians for keeping faith with the progressive ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last two decades and also his administration, expressing optimism that the incoming administration would build on the achievements recorded so far.

‘Let me use this opportunity to once again express my profound appreciation to all Lagosians for keeping faith with this administration and the rare privilege to serve. Government is not a sprint or a short distance race. It is an unending race.

“For us in Lagos State, it has been a progressive race in which every successive administration builds upon the achievement of the past administration.

He charged the Committee, which would be co-chaired by the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello to accord the assignment the diligence and commitment it deserves.

Members of the Committee include the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem; Commissioner for Finance, Akinyemi Ashade; Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Obafela Bank-Olemoh and Special Adviser on Urban Development, Mrs. Yetunde Onabule.

Other members include Permanent Secretary, Works and Infrastructure, Jimi Hotonu; Accountant General and Permanent Secretary Treasury Office, Abimbola Umar; Permanent Secretary, Economic Planning and Budget, Abayomi Kadiri, Ayo Gbeleyi; Sam Ngube; Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin; Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins; Bayo Sotade; Solape Hammond; Mrs. Bunmi Fabanwo; Mrs. Bukola Odoe and Mrs. Toke Benson Awoyinka.

In his vote of charge, the Deputy Governor-elect assured that the Committee would immediately commence its work and ensure that everything done is in the interest of the State, adding that it would be a transition of the same government as the incoming administration would build on the existing template to move the State forward.

“Lagos State has always been a pace setter in everything and that’s exactly what we would do here. Everyone on this table is a prominent Lagosian and everything would be in the interest of the State; it’s the same government and it should be pretty straightforward,” he said.