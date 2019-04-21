Ambode, Oyetola, Fayemi, Ugwuanyi preach sacrifice, tolerance

Governors Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states, have urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another, which Jesus Christ demonstrated throughout his period on earth.

Ambode, in his Easter message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, said the celebration of the resurrection of Christ which the season represents, should be a constant reminder for everyone to extend the virtues of selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance.

Ambode also commended Lagosians for the sustained peaceful co-existence that the State has experienced since the commencement of his administration despite being home to multi ethnic, cultural and religious diversities.

Gov. Oyetola has urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and love in the spirit of the Easter celebration.

In a message to mark the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the triumph of life over death and darkness, Oyetola urged the people “to take advantage of the opportunity presented by Easter to show love to fellow citizens, live in peace with neighbours and sacrifice for the betterment of the society.”

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, Governor Oyetola enjoined Christians to emulate the traits of humility, selflessness, tolerance and courage as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“The lessons learnt from the Lenten season which heralded the Easter Celebration should continue to radiate in the lives of Christians.

“Let us continue to be hopeful as we pray for continued peace, progress and unity of the country and the advancement of the State of Osun,” he said.

In Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi urged Christians and indeed all Nigerians, to take advantage of Christ’s resurrection, which Easter symbolizes, to sustain their abiding faith in God and promote peace, love, unity and virtues that enhance the progress of the country.

In his Easter message, Ugwuanyi noted that the observation of 40 days of Lent through fasting, abstinence, praying and charity in memory of Christ’s suffering, death and resurrection, “reinvigorates the spiritual strength of Christians and God’s amazing grace for salvation of mankind”.

While wishing the good people of Enugu State and indeed all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, Ugwuanyi reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God, and urged them to remain committed to the core values of their religious belief which centres on peace, unity, love and progress.

Gov. Fayemi of Ekiti has urged Nigerians to display virtues of love, tolerance and sacrifice in their daily activities.

These, Dr. Fayemi said, are the hallmark of Easter celebration and catalyst for rapid socio-economic growth and development.

The governor, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said Jesus exemplified the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance during his earthy ministry.

While congratulating Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting and prayer which culminated in the Easter celebration, Fayemi said the Easter period offers Christians and the entire people of Ekiti State another opportunity for sober reflection, while celebrating with one another the joy of the season.

“Our society requires more expression of love and peaceful lifestyle in order to improve the quality of life of the people”, Fayemi said.