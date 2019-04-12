American singer adopts Nigerian name, fans react

Music enthusiasts and fans of American singer, Solana Rowe a.k.a. SZA, have continued their reactions over her recent adoption of a Nigerian name “Amarachi Chinonso’’ on social media.

SZA recently adopted a Nigerian name of Igbo origin, ‘Amarachi’ means ‘God’s grace’ while Chinonso means, ‘God is close’ on her Instagram page.

Fans immediately took to the comment section of their instagram handle to express delight, saying they were proud of the African- American artiste for “identifying with her root’’.

Others were asking the music star to disclose reasons for her change of name and the inspiration behind it.

Obsessed_style said, “shoutout to @SZA for being an absolute Queen. We’ve always love you but now our love for you is X3. Igbo kwenu!

Igbogirlbrunch said, “Amarachi!!! Jodiepetite said, 11a Nigerian babe.’’

Kelechikakesss said,11 If you Nigerian can you tell us because we wanna know ASAP.

Itslavivi said; “Can you please tells us the inspiration behind the Igbo name in your bio?

Aamaka.a said, “okay Amarachi/

Majesty_lyn said, “Omg you’re Nigerian!!!!!!! I’m screaming

Zizilords.xo said, “ Chineke such beauty!!! Daluu ooh#igbo_sister.

The 29-year-old Grammy-nominated artiste singer born to African American parents, a Christian mother and a Muslim father in St. Louis, recently performed at the Dreamville festival — a concert which also featured Davido, a Nigerian Afrobeat singer.

It seems the viral nature of anything Nigerian that seems to take pop culture by storm has hit the strides of the full haired Top Dawg Entertainment.

The artist is set to be on the official soundtrack for Game of Thrones, Season eight, alongside “The Weekend’’ and “Travis Scott’’.

SZA’s debut studio album, Ctrl, was released in 2017, It debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 and was eventually certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The album and its songs were nominated for four Grammy Awards, while SZA was nominated for Best New Artiste at the 60th annual ceremony.

Ctrl was ranked as the best album of 2017 by Time. Her lyrics are described as “unravelling” and her songs often revolve around themes of sexuality, nostalgia, and abandonment.