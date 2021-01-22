Amid microchips controversy, Bill Gates receives COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), says he has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Gates, who disclosed via a tweet on Friday that he received the first dose of the vaccine this week, said he “feels great”.

The world’s third-richest man said his age availed him the opportunity to receive the vaccine on time, while thanking those who ” got us to this point”

“One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point,” Gates wrote.

The philanthropist, through the BMGF, has pledged to commit over $350 million in aiding the development and distribution of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

His donations to the cause have stirred several conspiracy theories, with some claiming that the coronavirus pandemic is a cover for Gate’s alleged plan to implant trackable microchips in the world’s populace.

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, discouraged the use of the COVID-19 vaccine, which he falsely claimed are meant to kill people.