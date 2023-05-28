Amid UK immigration restrictions, Canada announces faster visa processing for dependents

Canada has introduced faster temporary resident visa (TRV) processing and more considerate application measures.

Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, announced the development on Friday.

Fraser said most applications will be processed within 30 days, and applicants will benefit from processing measures specific to their circumstances as spouses and dependents. “So far, many applications have seen an approval rate of 93 percent, he added.

In 2022, Canada issued more than 1,075,000 work permits and work permit extensions.

The minister said the development was Canada’s commitment to ensure that families are together, especially during life’s big moments like moving to a new country.

“Family reunification through immigration is not only a matter of compassion; it is a fundamental pillar of Canadian society. Today’s announcement is a mandate commitment to help build inclusive and resilient communities,” Fraser said.

“We are supporting Canadians and newcomers by reuniting families faster, and also allowing them to work and support themselves more quickly once they’re here. By doing so, Canada is helping newcomers achieve their true potential, while also strengthening Canada’s economy and social fabric.”

Dependents will now be able to apply for and receive an open work permit as soon as they submit a complete permanent residence application under the spouse or common-law partner in Canada class (SPCLC) or other family class programmes.

Additionally, spousal applicants, along with other open work permit holders, whose permits expire between August 1 and the end of 2023, will be able to extend their work permits for an additional 18 months.

“A similar option was recently offered to many with expiring post-graduation work permits,” the statement added.

The move comes days after the United Kingdom announced that foreign students would no longer be able to bring family members with them from 2024.

The Home Office said the development was necessary to stop people from using the student visa as a backdoor route to work in the UK.

However, universities across the UK opposed the country’s new immigration rules, saying it will worsen their financial pressure.