Aminu Ado Bayero announced as new Emir of Kano

His Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi and son of late Emir Abdullahi Ado Bayero has been appointed the new Emir of Kano by Kano state government.

Announcing his appointment on Monday, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said Aminu Ado Bayero’s appointment was as a result of recommendations by the four kingmakers of Kano Emirate Council.

He said the new appointment is backed by Section 11 (1) of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.

The four kingmakers, present during the announcement were: Alhaji Mutari Adnan, Sarkin Bai of Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Yola, Alhaji Yusuf Labahani Cigari and Alhaji Bello Abubakar.

The announcement followed the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi ll, who was banished to Nassarawa state.

Bayero, son to late Ado Bayero, until his appointment was the Emir of Bichi, one of the newly created four emirates at the wake of crisis of confidence between the government and exiled monarch.