Aminu Ado Bayero leads race to succeed Sanusi as emir of Kano

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of a former emir of Kano and the current emir of Bichi, maybe announced as the new emir of Kano.

Although, a security source revealed that two other names are with the government as tradition demanded. The persons include the Galadima Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi and the district head of Nassarawa, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

The source was however certain Aminu Ado Bayero was the leading candidate as at press time.

Aminu, a Mass Communication graduate of Bayero University, Kano, was first appointed as district head of Nasarawa in 1990 by his late father. He was named the emir of Bichi in 2019 after Kano State governor Umaru Ganduje divided the Kano Emirate into four.

Before being named the emir of Bichi, Ado Bayero was named district head of Nassarawa and Dan Maje Kano in 1990 by his late father Ado Bayero.

He was later promoted to Dan Buran Kano and then named Turakin Kano.

Ado Bayero was also Sarkin Dawakin Sakarin Gida Kano before elevated to Wamban Kano and then named emir of Bichi.

While many critics said the Kano State governor balkanised the emirate because he wanted to get at Sanusi, Ado Bayero said that the division of the Kano Emirate into four was necessary. He, however, said he would have loved the emirate to remain as one.

“I didn’t wish anything to divide the Kano emirate but time has brought about change and new developments, which we all need to accept in good faith,” Ado Bayero said at a press conference on May 17.

“We pray that the new development will be to the betterment of the people of Kano and the society in general. And my ultimate prayers are for peace to reign in Kano.”