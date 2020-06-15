Amobi to proceed on terminal leave as Ewelukwa becomes new NBET MD

Sale Mamman, the minister of power, has directed Marilyn Amobi, the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) to proceed on terminal leave.

In a statement on Monday, Aaron Artimas, special adviser to the minister, announced that Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, the company’s general counsel and secretary, would be the new managing director.

“He is to succeed Dr Marilyn Amobi, as substantive managing director/CEO, while the former MD is to handover and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the recommendation to this effect. Ewelukwa, a lawyer comes to this position with over twenty years’ experience, spanning private practice, academics and the power sector.

“He is a specialist on privatization and legal energy reforms as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration.”

On December 24, 2019, the minister had asked Amobi to step down amid allegations of fraud levelled against her.

The minister directed an investigative panel to look into the allegations “with the view to restoring sanity in the management of the company” and appointed Ewelukwa as the acting managing director.

However, the president reversed the order and also moved NBET from the ministry of power to the ministry of finance for supervision.