Anambra 2021: Obi hails Ozigbo for clinching PDP ticket

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has congratulated a technocrat and politician, Valentine Ozigbo, for emerging as the party’s candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Obi in a statement by his Media Office also commended the other contestants that participated in the election for their hard work and sacrifices. He called on them not to see the conclusion of the gubernatorial primaries held yesterday, June 26, in Awka, the state capital, “as the end of the beginning, but rather the beginning of the end.”

Obi, the immediate past governor of Anambra State, further said: “I thank the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who, together with his leadership, has remained neutral. I congratulate the PDP family in Anambra State who has given the state the most peaceful and organised process of choosing a candidate.”

By way of advice, Obi called on PDP in the state and beyond “to pull together as a family” towards what he describes as “a journey of building a better Anambra State for the future of our children and the true “light of the day.”