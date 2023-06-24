Anambra indigene, Umeh, 2023 UTME top-scorer- JAMB

Umeh Nkechinyere is the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations with a cumulative mark of 360.

This is according to the presentation made by the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during the 2023 policy meeting currently ongoing in Abuja.

According to Oloyede, Umeh, who is from Anambra State, scored 360.

The JAMB boss also unveiled the top 10 candidates, among whom are Aguele Stephen, 358; Ositade Oluwafemi, 358; Gbolahan Ayinde, 357; John Fulfilment, 356; Chimdubem Ugonna, 355, among others.

Saturday’s meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines, present and analyse application statistics, and candidates’ performance, as well as evaluate the 2023 Admission exercise.

Furthermore, the Policy Meeting, among other things, would decide the acceptable minimum admissible score to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that in 2022, the meeting granted institutions the power to set their minimum allowable cut-off marks for admission, which they cannot go below once adopted and general concessions are reached.