Anambra pupil accused of forgery breaks silence, says ‘I printed my result from JAMB portal’

Ejikeme Mmesoma, the Anambra pupil, has dismissed allegations that she manipulated her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, has been a subject of intense debate over the claim that she got 362 in this year’s UTME.

On Sunday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the student was not the top scorer as claimed, adding that she actually got 249 in the exam.

The board said the student allegedly manipulated her result to “deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions”.

JAMB also vowed to prosecute the student and others that allegedly manipulated their results in due course.

But speaking in a now-viral video, the student said she printed her result from JAMB portal.

VIDEO: I'm traumatised JAMB accused me of forging result, says Anambra pupil

She also said the allegation has left her “‘traumatised” because “I am not capable of forging my own result”.

“I am the owner of this result. I went to JAMB portal to print this result and this is what they gave me. This is my aggregate, 362. This is exactly how I printed it out and downloaded from the site,” she said.

“So, the fact that they are now saying I forged the result is what I don’t know. I am traumatised that they accused me of forging my own result. This is because I am not capable of forging my own result.

“This is the evidence. They said that I forged my result. They can scanned this QR code then and it showed another name. A Yoruba name, Omotola Afolabi, 138. And that same person that scored 138, they checked again, the person score 338. Meaning that there is problem somewhere.

“And we went to the commissioner of education office last week Friday, with my principal and the educational secretary of Anglican Secondary school girls of Anglican Diocese. So, we went there and showed this result to the commissioner of education. She snapped it and sent it to the JAMB officials.

“They called back and said this is a forged result that I forged it myself. That the JAMB office don’t have the record of this.

‘They now said that I forged it and called the DSS over. The DSS took us to their office and we made our statements there and said they will contact us later that they are going to investigate this result to know where the source came from.

“So, instead of them to wait for the investigation to be over, they posted that I forged d the result without confirming. I am really sad about it.

“Since my nursery school, I have been taking first. It’s not that I am an illiterate girl to go and forge my result because I’m not intelligent to impress people.

“Even my common entrance it was three hundred and something.”

The Anambra state government had earlier constituted a panel to investigate the controversy surrounding the student’s result.