Anchor varsity gives scholarship to UTME highest scorer

The institution also named her its Young Ambassador for the 2022/2023 academic session.

At a briefing in Lagos, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oye Bandele, noted that the scholarship would enable her to pursue any course of her choice in the institution free.

The VC also said the university granted tuition-free scholarships to the top 10 students in the same UTME from any Deeper Life High School nationwide.

He said there would be high percentage reduction in tuition fees for the next 50 students from Deeper Life High Schools who scored 250 and above in the UTME and gained admission into the university for the 2023/2024 session.

Bandele said rewarding Nkechinyere and others is to celebrate excellence and encourage healthy competition, hard work, and commitment among the students.

He hailed the National Head of Deeper Life High School and the Education Secretary of the church’s group of schools, Mrs T. O. Malaka, for consistently producing well-rounded students and graduates.

The VC said the university’s admission screening for the 2023/2024 academic session had commenced, adding that the institution would continue to promote excellence among students and staff.

He thanked JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, for repositioning the organisation and promoting truth and integrity.