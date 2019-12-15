Andersen Global strengthens presence in Nigeria with The New Practice

Andersen Global entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Lagos-based law firm, The New Practice (TNP), increasing the global organization’s footprint in Africa and strengthening its presence in Nigeria.

Founded in 2007, TNP’s practice includes office managing partner Baba Alokolaro and more than 20 legal professionals. The firm provides a large range of commercially oriented legal services in a number of disciplines including capital markets, commercial dispute resolution, corporate finance, infrastructure, construction, real estate, energy and natural resources, corporate, commercial, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, FinTech, technology, e-commerce and business advisory.

“We are driven by the firm belief in doing things better and exploring new ways to deliver results and solutions to our clients, which is why we feel so strongly about our collaboration with Andersen Global,” Baba said. “This is an opportunity for us to strengthen our service offerings and expand our global platform in a seamless manner that aligns with our firm’s values.”

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO, added, “This is another strategic group that is relevant to our strategy in Africa and rounds out our platform in Nigeria. Baba and his team demonstrate our organization’s values of stewardship and transparency as well as a commitment to providing their clients with the best-in-class services. The TNP team has a close working relationship with our Andersen Tax team in Nigeria, which is instrumental as we continue our expansion in Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 166 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.