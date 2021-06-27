Andy Uba wins Anambra APC guber primary

Andy Uba, a former senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra state

Uba scored 230,201 votes to beat other aspirants to emerge as the APC flagbearer for the November 6 governorship election.

Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state and chairman of the APC primary election committee, announced the result of the primary at Golden Tulip hotel, early on Sunday.

The Ogun governor said the total vote cast was 348,490.

Other aspirants polled: Johnbosco Onunkwo (28,746), Chidozie Nwankwo (21, 281), George Moghalu (18,596), Paul Orajiaka (4, 348), Geoff Onyejeagbu (3, 414), Azuka Okwuosa (17,189) Nwokafor Daniel (3,335), Ikoobasi Mokelu (3,727), Kwebuike Ifeanyi (1,466), Godwin Okonkwo ( 5,907), Ben Etiaba (4,244), Edozie Madu (3,636) and Maxwell Okoye (2,540).

The election committee said they adopted the open ballot mode also known as Option A4 to conduct the primary election.

Earlier on Saturday, 11 of the of the 14 governorship aspirants of APC in Anambra said the June 26 governorship primary in the state did not hold.

George Muoghalu, spokesperson for the aspirants, made the position of the group known in a press conference on Saturday in Awka.

Muoghalu said that in all the 326 electoral Wards of the state, people came out, but were disappointed, saying that none of the APC team saddled with the responsibility to conduct the primary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were seen.