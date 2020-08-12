Another Lagos council chairman dies of COVID-19

Babatunde Oke, chairman of Onigbongbo local council development area (LCDA) of Lagos state, is dead.

Oke died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday.

Oke, who was serving his second term as the council chairman, was said to have been sick for some time but recovered before the Sallah break.

He relapsed after the celebrations and was taken hospital where he died.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the sudden death of the Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the State, Hon. Babatunde Oke.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Oke’s demise is a big loss to his council and Lagos State.

Oke, a second term Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, died in the early hours of Wednesday (August 12, 2020) from complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

The Governor implored Lagosians to use the death of the council chairman as a reminder that all hands must be on deck in reducing the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, as well as obeying basic rules and regulations in respect to COVID-19.

He said: “The death of Hon. Babatunde Oke is a painful and great loss to the State. We must however not allow the death of Hon. Oke to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded coronavirus, which is ravaging the world. In fact the best way we would preserve the memories of those we have lost to the virus is for the world to find a solution to the pandemic.

“Needless for me to say that I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.

“Hon. Oke was an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Council (APC). He started his political journey with the progressives and remained in the fold until his unfortunate exit today.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos APC family and the State as a whole.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also condoled with the immediate family of the departed, the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos APC, Conference 57 and the entire people of Onigbongbo LCDA over the death of the late council boss.

He also prayed that God will grant “the soul of our beloved Hon. Babatunde Oke eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased.”

Oke’s death comes two months after Augustine Arogundade, chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, died.

Arogundade was said to have also died of COVID-19 complications on June 2, sparking fear in the LCDA.

The news of his death came a few days after Tawakalitu Ayilara, secretary to the local government, died after a brief illness.

Her death had fuelled the speculation of COVID-19 infections at the council secretariat.

As of August 12, Lagos has recorded 16,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 200 deaths — the highest in the country.