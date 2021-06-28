Anti-Banditry: Police, vigilantes capture 6 informants, rescue 11 women in Niger State

A week after the inauguration of the Niger Special Vigilante Corps (NSVC) under the supervision of the police, the joint security outfit has recorded some successes in its anti-banditry campaign.

A security source involved in the operation told PRNigeria that some arrests and recoveries were made in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “During the joint operation with the local vigilantes, we rescued 11 abducted women, killed four-armed bandits and arrested six of their informants.

“In addition, we recovered 28 rustle cattle, 50 sheep and some motorcycles recovered from armed bandits at Kamfanin Sakaba in Rafi Local Government Area.”

The special vigilante corps was launched to curtail the activities of armed bandits and youth gangs across the state.

During the launch, Governor Sbubajar Sani-Bello said the idea of the Special Vigilante Corps was formulated by the state government and the Police Commissioner to streamline activities of local security outfits in the state into one special corps.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman said the Special Vigilante Corps were trained on security consciousness and how to curb anti-banditry and youth restiveness in the state.

The groups that formed the special force include Chinaka, ADC, Abidoka, WAI Brigade, Hunters’ Group, AOG, Vigilantes, Maito and Maitumbi Security Organisation.

Ten Hilux vans, 20 motorcycles with 161 members of the corps were inaugurated as part of phase one of the programme.