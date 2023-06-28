Presidency fires back at PDP, LP over alleged anti-people policies

The Presidency on Wednesday reacted to the comment credited to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the effect that the President Bola Tinubu All Progressives Congress, APC, led government is implementing anti-people policies, saying that the PDP was envious of the ruling party’s achievements within three weeks.

The Presidency through the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, also said that it was expected that the PDP, which allegedly lacked the mental capacity and managerial acumen while in charge of government for 16 years would say worse things in days to come.

Reacting to the alleged anti-people policies by Tinubu’s government, Alake said, “But they (PDP) will say that, they will even say worse. That is very mild coming from them.

“We expect them to say worse because all the time they were in government they lacked the gut, the mental capacity, the physical resourcefulness and the vision to do what the government has done or accomplished within short weeks.

“What they could not do in 16 years of holding the presidency of this country Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has done it within three short weeks. So what do you expect them to say?

“They lacked that mental capacity, the physical wherewithal, the managerial acumen to achieve those bold goals, so they have to be envious. So it is normal,