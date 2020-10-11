APC blames PDP for creating SARS, hails Buhari

The spokesman for the ruling All Progressives Congress has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party for creating the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the police which was scrapped by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday.

The spokesman for the APC, Yekini Nabena, said this in a series of tweets on Sunday while reacting to the scrap of the police outfit.

“Who created SARS? PDP,” Nabena tweeted.

Nabena, in a further statement signed on behalf of the APC, said the scrapping of SARS showed the resolve of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to ensure police reforms.

He, therefore, called on civil society organisations and Nigerians as a whole to work with the IG to ensure that the reforms are holistic.

The APC spokesman wrote, “The APC welcomes the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad and views the responsive decision as a major and concrete step towards. President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed resolve to achieve better policing and necessary reforms.

“From the recent #BlackLivesMatter social movement to other global clamours for review of police operations particularly in regard to citizens they are empowered to protect, the need for police reforms in Nigeria is urgent and continuous.

“With benefit of experience and public outcry over the operations of the now disbanded SARS, the APC is confident that the new policing arrangement promised by the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, will balance the need to effectively combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country and ensure humane, professional and accountable police operations.

“We call on Nigerians to take advantage of the citizens’ and strategic stakeholders’ forum which is being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.”