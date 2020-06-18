APC crisis deepens as court reaffirms Giadom acting national chairman

A high court of the federal capital territory (FCT) has reaffirmed Victor Giadom as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court also ruled that Mustapha Salihu, national vice-chairman north-east, should act as national secretary.

The rulings of the court on Thursday were sequel to ex parte motions filed by Salihu.

S. U Bature, the judge, held that his ruling would subsist pending the time NEC convenes and take a decision or determination of the suit.

Ex parte orders subsist for only two weeks but could be renewed.

The party has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following the appeal court judgment upholding the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the party.

An Abuja high court in March 2020 ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.

While the party announced Abiola Ajimobi, former Oyo governor, as acting chairman, Giadom declared himself as national chairman.

He had reversed the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from the June 22 gubernatorial primary election and ordered a fresh exercise.

But members of the national working committee (NWC) loyal to Ajimobi nominated Hilliard Eta, APC vice-chairman south-south, to act in the place of the former Oyo governor who was “unavoidably absent”.

Bature was the judge who made an order allowing Giadom to act as the party’s national chairman when a court ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole in March.