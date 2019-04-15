APC governors endorses Lawan, Gbajabiamila – Shettima

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno says former governors in the ninth National Assembly have endorsed the candidature of Sen. Ahmed Lawan for the seat of Senate President.

Shettima, who confirmed this development when he fielded questions from newsmen in N’Djamena, Chad, said the affected senators-elect had also endorsed Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker of the House Representatives.

The governor also revealed that all the Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect from Borno state have endorsed candidature of Lawan and Gbajabiamila.

He, therefore, dismissed the insinuation in some quarters that former governors in the national assembly were against the election of Lawan and Gbajabiamila as leaders of the two chambers of the national assembly.

According to Shettima, the only way APC governors can show appreciation to President Buhari is for them to support his programmes and political decisions.

“All our governors including those coming to the senate are 100 per cent in support of our party’s stance as far as election of new leadership for the national assembly is concerned.

“As far as Borno is concern, we are in alignment with the aspirations of Mr President and that of our party.

“Whoever the party endorses for any position, we will solely stand behind such a person because party discipline is absolutely essential for the sustainability of our democratic experiment.

“If everyone is to vote according to his own free will surely that would be a recipe for disaster or confusion. So, we have to align ourselves with the aspirations of the president,’’ he said.

The governor, who was part of President Buhari’s entourage to meeting of member nations of the the Community of Sahel – Saharan States (CEN SAD) in N’Djamena, expressed the hope that the body would come out with lasting solutions to the challenges of insecurity in the affected areas.

While commending President Buhari for his role in promoting peace and stability in the region, the governor enjoined member nations of the CEN SAD to intensify efforts in addressing the problems of terrorism and banditry along the Lake Chad basin and beyond.