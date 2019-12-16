APC lifts suspension on Akeredolu, Amosun, Okorocha

The national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension on Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor, Ibikunle Amosun, senator representing Ogun central, and Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west.

Also, the suspension on Osita Okechukwu, director-general of Voice of Nigeria (VON); and Usani Uguru Usani, a former minister; were lifted.

In a statement on Monday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said the action of the party is line with its policy “of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.”

Issa-Onilu said the party has shown its capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline where there is an infraction.

“We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party,” he said.

“We hope the concerned party members will seize this opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures, key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party.

“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states.”

They were all suspended in the buildup to the 2019 elections.