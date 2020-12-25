APC may lose 2023 election in Jigawa, says governor

Muhammad Badaru, governor of Jigawa, says the All Progressives Congress (APC), may lose the 2023 polls in the state if the crisis in the party is not checked.

Speaking at the inauguration of the APC caretaker committee in Duste, state’s capital, on Friday, Badaru, who was twice elected governor under the party, said he would no longer tolerate any APC member associating with factions in the state.

The inauguration of the committee is coming after Habibu Sara, former APC in Jigawa, was removed from office after a caucus meeting.

Sara was accused of being loyal to Sabo Nakudu, senator representing Jigawa central.

The governor asked the committee to be committed to the development of the party in the state.

“I will remain vigilant watching those of you going to meet with the other factional group, you have got enough of my patience, I will no longer tolerate that again,” he said.

“It’s interesting to see Borno and Yobe, ever since, APC has been on the helm. Jigawa too, we need to take a lesson and be our brothers keepers, so that we will continue to lead.

“If we allow our personal interest to influence our collective interest, I am assuring we are going to lose and by then my tenure would have elapsed.

“We are the responsible members of the party, I once sacrificed my governorship candidate to Hadejia emirate for sake of peace. However, God later made me the governor.”