APC names Ajimobi acting national chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state, as its acting national chairman.

In a statement, Lanre Issa-Onilu, its national publicity secretary, said this is as a result of the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman,” the statement read.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone.”

An appeal court in Abuja had upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole by a federal capital territory (FCT) high court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

On March 5, 2020, a high court sitting in FCT had given an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Oshiomhole from referring to himself as the APC national chairman, pending the determination of a suit filed by one Oluwale Afolabi.

Less than two weeks later, on March 16, a court of appeal sitting in Abuja had restrained the APC from executing the judgement of the FCT high court which ordered Oshiomhole’s suspension as national chairman of the ruling party.

There are reports that Ajimobi, who emerged deputy national chairman of the ruling party in March, is battling coronavirus.