APC names Sanwo-Olu chairman of Ondo campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, as the chairman of the national campaign council for the Ondo state governorship election.

In a statement, Yekini Nabena, deputy publicity secretary of the APC, said Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau will serve as deputy chairman of the council of 104 members.

“The campaign council will be inaugurated on Saturday 15th August, 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 2pm.”

Some of the members of the council are Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president; Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior; Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, and Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation.

In the governorship election slated for October 10, Rotimi Akeredolu, incumbent governor and candidate of the APC, will face Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).