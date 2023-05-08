APC NWC reveals zoning formula for National Assembly seats

APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu
APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has nominated Godswill Akpabio and Abass Tajudeen as the next Senate President and House of Representatives speaker in the upcoming 10th National Assembly, respectively.

See the full list of nominated members and zone:

SENATE:

1. Senate President – South-South – Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-lbom).

2. Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

3. Speaker, House of Representatives – North West – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna)

4. Deputy Speaker – South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)

