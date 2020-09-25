APC overrules Ekiti faction, says Fayemi’s suspension can’t stand

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has annulled the suspension of Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, by a faction of the party in the state.

The faction of the state chapter of the APC loyal to Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, had announced the suspension of Fayemi earlier in the day.

This followed the suspension of Ojudu and 10 other party members who “contravened” the party’s directive.

But in a statement on Friday, Yekini Nabena, spokesman of the ruling party, said the suspensions would not stand.

Nabena said the national secretariat of the party had not been briefed about the actions of the factions in Ekiti.

“The attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported and widely-reported “suspension” of the Governor of Ekiti State,” he said.

“H.E. Kayode Fayemi as well as an earlier reported “indefinite suspension” of some other party members in the state.

“The actions are a nullity as the Party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported “suspensions”. We strongly advise all members to adhere to our Party constitution.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State. In line with the mandate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to ensure and support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to be duly guided.”

Nabena added that the APC faction led by Paul Omotosho, an architect, is the “authentic, valid and duly recognised executive as no factions or divisions exist in the state chapter”.