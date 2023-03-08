APC PCC applauds Nigerians for avoiding post-election violence

Following the results of the election on February 25, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council’s Civil Society Directorate commended Nigerians for resisting calls for violence from the opposition.

The PCC award was a response to Monday’s protest march by former vice president Atiku Abubakar and other irate PDP chieftains to the national offices of the Independent National Election Commission.

Responses have lagged after the results of the presidential election, in which Tinubu received 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, the nominee of the Peoples Democratic Party, and the flag bearer of the Liberation Party, who received 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

Both Obi and Atiku had pledged to use legal means to recover their mandate after being unimpressed by the results.

Okpokwu Ogenyi, the secretary of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and a representative of the PCC Civil Societies, spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday night and denounced the opposition leaders’ efforts to instigate disorder and anarchy among Nigerians.

Until she defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Naja’atu Mohammed, the former director of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign, oversaw the PCC Civil Society directorate.

Ogenyi stated that no Nigerian would consent to be persuaded into instigating turmoil in the nation, noting that the populace had accepted the results of the presidential election.

He continued, “I want to say that no Nigerian will consent to be cajoled into producing mayhem. We witnessed what occurred yesterday when certain opposition members, who are regarded as elder statesmen, protested on the streets.

“They even appealed to Nigerians to join them, but Nigerians let them down because they had already accepted reality. We wish to honor Nigerians and inspire them to keep up their commitment to the truth. As a Civil Society Organization, we will always serve as the society’s watchdog and serve as the community’s conscience.