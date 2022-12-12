APC, PDP differ on political attacks in Osun

Yesterday in Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sparred over purported political attacks in the state.

Kola Olabisi, the APC’s media director, claimed in a statement that some PDP thugs attacked opposition supporters in a random attack while celebrating the redeployment of the state’s police commissioner, Faleye Olaleye.

The statement reads: “The ugly scenes that are stranger than fiction in Osun State are the situations whereby the political thugs loyal to the ruling PDP were celebrating the transfer of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Faleye Sunday Olaleye.

“The Ekiti State-born former state Commissioner of Police, who was in the saddle for less than two months, is a brilliant and no-nonsense police officer whose short stint witnessed unprecedented caging, arresting and relocation of criminals from Osun State.

“The hurried transfer of the CP within two months of his posting was tele-guided and orchestrated by the power that is in the political circle of Osun State who is not comfortable with his dispassionate approach to his professional calling.”

Olabamiji Oladele, the PDP’s director of media, responded by calling the accusation mere propaganda and a smear campaign by the opposing party.

“The fake news credited to the state APC has no iota of truth in it,” Olabamiji stated in a statement. As the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke works to stabilise the state after years of locust under the previous administration, Osun PDP was not involved in any acts of thuggery and would not be in the future.