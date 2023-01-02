APC Reacts As Adeleke Suspends Oyetola’s Appointees Once More.

On Saturday, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and the All Progressives Congress engaged in verbal sparring over the suspension of Dr. Niyi Oginni, the executive secretary of the Osun Health Insurance Agency, and Dr. Adebukola Olujide, the head of the Primary Health Care Development Board.

Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson, issued a statement in Osogbo that announced the suspension of the two policemen.

The statement claims that the committee established to look into them had discovered “unethical practices of the suspended heads of the OSHIA and the Primary Health Care Board as manifested in contract awards without due process, non-remittance of the actual tender fee collected from contractors, and contracts without value for money like the PHCs, and deliberate splitting of contracts” in its recommendation.

The governor had already suspended the project coordinator and consultant of the Ilesa Water Project based on the recommendation of the state assets recovery commission.

Through its spokesperson, Mr. Kola Olabisi, the state chapter of the APC reacted to the suspension of Oyetola’s former assistants by accusing Adeleke of ceding control of the government to a few committees.

“The people of the state are tired,” continued Olabisi. The governor is not present. When was the last time the governor himself communicated with you? He is only acting as the government’s representative. He might one day resign as governor if things continue the way they are.

the Primary Health Care (Board) lied under oath when she falsely denied knowledge of all contracts for infrastructure and supplies in the PHCs, resorting to bulk-passing and blame trading. The suspended OHIS boss gave contracts worth several millions of naira to his biological daughter and his private hospital in the agency he is heading.

Adeleke quickly annulled all appointments made to the civil service when his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, was unsuccessful in winning re-election. Additionally, he suspended the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission’s chairman and members.

However, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, the PDP’s interim chairman, claimed that “They (the APC) are bad losers. What they are saying doesn’t bother you, so why should it? The governor is actively participating, and the committees are in session. The opposition’s only cause for unease is the daily exposure of the majority of their illicit operations.

The Public Procurement Agency, commonly known as the Due Process Office, is currently the subject of an investigation by the governor to ascertain the degree of its responsibility for the non-remittance of tender fees to the state treasury and contract manipulation over the previous four years.

Adeleke also instructed the agency and other pertinent government agencies to immediately start the process of recovering all outstanding tender fees on contract awards, and Memorandum of Understanding which the state was a party to in the previous four years, according to a statement signed by his spokesperson and made available to Sunday PUNCH in Osogbo on Saturday.