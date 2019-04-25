APC rejects life pension for Bayelsa Assembly members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State says it has learnt of a planned law being pushed by the House of Assembly prescribing monthly post-service life pensions of between N0.1 million and N0.5 million for members of the House. The party has also observed how the strange idea, which was proposed as a bill and passed by the House on Wednesday, has set the public pulse racing.

“APC Bayelsa completely rejects this life pension bill for members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly. The party described the bill as unjust, ungodly and self-serving, a statement by state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Doifie Buokoribo said.

The statement said it was unsympathetic for members of the House of Assembly to seek to enhance their own lives at the expense of the vast majority of Bayelsa people living in pain and penury and described the life pension bill as an unspeakable crime against our people.

“APC has been at the forefront of efforts to enthrone a regime of better life for the people of Bayelsa State. And we have led a robust opposition to the current system of anti-people governance in the state for close to eight years.

“Regarding this latest move by the House of Assembly, we again say that the idea is avaricious, wicked, and insensitive. By proposing such a law, the lawmakers have merely portrayed themselves as a people who feel no concern for the feelings of their suffering constituents. They have once again confirmed that they are in cahoots with the executive in the serial impoverishment of the people of Bayelsa State.

“APC advises the legislature to withdraw the obnoxious pension bill and avoid the appalling crime against the people of Bayelsa State. In the event of the legislature’s refusal to heed this solemn advice, we appeal to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, if he is still in touch with his essential humanity, to refuse assent to the pension bill when it is transmitted to him. Failing this, the party calls on the people of Bayelsa State to embark on a campaign of peaceful resistance against the rogue assembly and the poverty regime of Governor Dickson.”