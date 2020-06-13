APC will suffer for Obaseki’s disqualification, says Odigie-Oyegun

Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has stated the party will suffer consequences for the disqualification of Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki by the screening panel.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Ray Morphy on Friday, Odigie-Oyegun alleged Obaseki’s disqualification was to grant some undisclosed people access to Edo treasury.

He said “While not a surprise, that disqualification is a clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fair play and good conscience!

“I daresay that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomhole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti-party (activities), not Obaseki.

“Oshiomhole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomhole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC.”