APC’s Keyamo and PDP’s Omokri react to Obidients’ rallies

Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has disrupted the political space in the country.

Omokri, a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, stated this late Saturday in reaction to the rallies held across the country by the supporters of Obi for the 2023 presidential election.

Describing the rallies as great achievements, he noted that the Obidient movement should not be disregarded by anyone who was politically conscious.

“The Obidient rallies at Festac and Amuwo were amazing. They are great achievements. Anyone who tries to belittle them is not politically astute. While Obi will not win in 2023, he has successfully disrupted politics in Nigeria. Well done, Obi! Well done, Obidients!”, he tweeted.

The Obidents rallied at Lekki in Lagos, and other parts of the country on Saturday, October 1.

However, in an earlier tweet, Omokri had said that the rallies were just a show of force by southeastern traders who closed down their shops.

“These so-called ‘one-million-man marches’ are mostly a gathering of traders in various Nigerian towns and cities, who close down their markets (that are heavily dominated by people of southeastern origin), to do what in the military is called a show of force,” he tweeted.

The Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has also reacted to the rallies by the Obidients on Saturday.

Mocking the supporters of Obi, Keyamo said the rallying Obidients were not more than a thousand people who were not more than the electorate needed at two polling units.

“The aerial shots are the best. Now, look at this: at best the ‘crowd’ here is not more than a thousand people which is approximately just two polling units,” he quote-tweeted a video from one of the rallies.