APP faults LP’s call for Mahmood Yakubu’s sack, says it’s baseless

The Action People’s Party (APP) says the call by the Labour Party (LP) to sack Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is “baseless”.

On Thursday, LP asked the international community to take “punitive action” against Yakubu and other top officials of the electoral body over the conduct of the 2023 elections.

“We also demand unequivocally the immediate dismissal from office and prosecution of Prof Mahmud Yakubu and the commencement of forensic financial investigation into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and donors’ funds received by INEC,” Akin Osuntokun, director-general of the LP presidential campaign, had said.

In a statement on Friday, Uche Nnadi, APP national chairman, said the LP is indicting itself because it won some public offices in the just concluded elections.

“The call for his sack was baseless,” Nnadi said.

“Rather than attacking the electoral body, political parties should channel that energy on the politicians that played major roles in electoral violence and voter apathy experienced during the last general election.

“The Labour Party should stay away from utterances like this, as the political party is in court challenging the outcome of the presidential election, as doing so is subjudice.”

APP had initially challenged the victory of President Bola Tinubu, but withdrew its petition.