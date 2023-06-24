Arafat: NAHCON reiterates commitment to welfare, wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has disclosed that it made adequate arrangements to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims throughout the core hajj period at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

NAHCON’s Coordinator of Taraddudiyyah, Dr Aliyu Tanko, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah, on Saturday.

Tanko said the commission had set up various committees to cater for all the needs of pilgrims, adding that the new system of Taraddudiyyah makes it easier for pilgrims to move to Mina at ease.

He said that the commission was on the neck of authorities to ensure that they provide all the services agreed on.

He also said that the authorities concerned had made provision for stable water supply, sanitation, tents and effective waste management system.

Tanko said that based on the assessment of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, all facilities at the holy sites are intact.

According to him, so far, “the commission is satisfied with arrangements at the holy site even though we cannot say that 100 per cent because we are all humans but from what we have seen so far we are satisfied.

“When pilgrims are going to Mashair at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, two to three things are very important; how do you come to these various locations, and what provisions are available there?

“We are going to coordinate the movement of all Nigerian pilgrims from the 36 states and the FCT as well as the Tour Operators pilgrims to ensure that all are evacuated from Makkah to Mina in the first instance.

“Then from Mina we go to the Arafat and we make sure nobody is left behind, especially in the movement to Arafat which is the centre of hajj activities.

“And after the sunset on the night from the Arafat, we then move the pilgrims to Muzdalifah and later back to Mina where they will have an arrangement to go for the Jamrat in groups as designed by the Saudi authority.”

He appealed to all Nigerian pilgrims and officials to continue to conduct themselves as good ambassadors of the country.

He noted that any bad behaviour of any pilgrim or official exhibited, especially during the religious exercise, tarnishes not only the image of the person but also that of country of origin of the violator.

“After so many years, this is the year that we have complete allocation of our pilgrims that is 95,000.

“So this year, we have a very big crowd in the Hajj and definitely people will squeeze themselves because the same space we used in 2022 for 43,000 pilgrims is the same place we are going to use this year for 95,000 pilgrims,” Tanko said.