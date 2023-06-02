Arik Air removes CRJ 1000 from fleet

Kayode Ogundele
Fleet of Arik Air planes
One of Nigeria’s leading airlines, Arik Air, has announced the removal of the CRJ 1000 aircraft from its fleet.

The decision to sell the airplane was made by JEM Leasing Limited, the owners of the CRJ 1000, registered as 5N-JEE, in collaboration with its financiers, Export Development Canada. It has been further revealed that the buyer intends to dismantle the plane.

Arik Air, which has been leasing the aircraft from JEM Leasing Limited since 2014, ceased operating the CRJ fleet in 2019.

A statement signed by SY&T Communications Agency to Arik Air in Receivership, states that “Arik Air would like to assure all stakeholders, including passengers, partners, and the general public, that the decision by the owner and financier of the Aircraft will not impact Arik’s operations or compromise its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and convenient air travel services.”

The removal of the CRJ 1000 from the fleet is a strategic decision made within the context of Arik Air’s ongoing receivership process. The airline assures its customers and partners that it will continue to prioritize their needs and deliver a seamless travel experience.

