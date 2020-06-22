Army captain injured in herdsmen attack cries out for help, says health situation deteriorating with mounting debts

A Captain in the Nigerian Army, Zakari Sani, who was fatally injured after a ‘deadly’ attack by herdsmen in Benue State, has appealed to the Nigerian military to come to his aid financially.

Captain Sani told PRNigeria that his health condition is fast deteriorating few months after he returned from a multiple surgeries in Egypt. He said he had already incurred debts to tune of over N8 million for self-treatment and other necessary medications.

He said: “Aside the mountain of debts staring at my face, life has equally been brutal to me since I returned from Egypt about nine months ago.. It has been difficult for me to shoulder the entire responsibilities of my family, being the only breadwinner.

“I was about to wed my heartthrob before the Benue attack in 2018. The wedding was abruptly suspended because of my health condition as I currently stay with my parents and siblings, in Zaria.

It was gathered, that the Zaria-born soldier, 32, an officer in the Special Forces Unit of the Nigerian Army was attacked together with his men, by Fulani herdsmen during a military operation in Benue State in August 2018.

After miraculously surviving the deadly attack, he was admitted at Airforce Hospital and Cedar Crest Abuja before he was flown to Egypt for proper medical attention.

Since his return from Egypt, his condition deteriorated as he was unable to go back for check-ups. His current salary was not enough to pay his medical bills and other daily financial needs.

The gallant officer had previously sustained grievous injury from Boko Haram bomb blast in Maiduguri in 2012 and was flown to India for medical attention when his left ear was damaged.

He had served in various military operations fighting bandits, kidnappers, militants and terrorists. He participated actively in military operations in North-East, Abuja-Kaduna Highways, notorious Birnin Gwari axis, Niger Delta region before his last mission against bandits in Benue State.

Speaking on his current predicament, Captain said appreciated the initial intervention of the military for sponsoring ultiple life-threatening surgeries but pleaded with the service to come to his aid now

“Apart from paying for private physiotherapists who work on me daily, every morning and evening, a nurse comes to wash and dress the outlets of the gunshot wounds. The gunshot severely shattered my backbone. It is just by the grace of God that I can still work. I dont know if I can still get married in the current condition.

“I am supposed to receive an entitlement of 30,000 dollars for treatment. Both the Army and the Defence Headquarters have given approval for the release of the funds. But sadly, I am yet to get the money, despite making several attempts. I want to use this medium and occasion, to once again plead with the Nigerian Army and military authorities to come to my aid. Let them facilitate the payment of the 30,000 dollars. My health condition is gradually deteriorating.”

Meanwhile, a Captain of the Nigerian Army serving in the North East, by name Ali Baba, penultimate Friday, led six thugs to harass the recuperating Capt. Sani at Sabon Gari area in Zaria, where Capt. Sani stays with his parents.

PRNigeria gathered that both Capt. Sani and Capt. Baba have been brought to Abuja by some military police for interrogation, into the cause of the incident.