Army kills Gana, ‘most wanted criminal’ in Benue

The army has killed Terwase Akwaza, better known as Gana, who is alleged to be the most wanted criminal in Benue state.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, Moundhey Ali, commander of ‘4 special forces command’, said Gana was killed along Gbese-Makurdi road after an exchange of gunfire.

Ali said about 40 members of Gana’s gang were captured in the process.

“About 12:00 hours on Tuesday, we received strategic information on the movement of the dreaded bandit Terwase Akwaza Agbadu AKA Gana along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road,” NAN quoted Ali as saying.

“Troops of Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma III’ moved swiftly and mounted roadblocks along the routes. At about 13:00 hours, there was an engagement with the convoy of Gana, a shoot out ensued and the bandit was killed.”

The commander said those arrested are in their custody and that they would be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

Ali said pump-action guns, ammunition, charms, and explosives among other items were recovered from the gang.

In 2015, the Benue government granted amnesty to over 500 criminals, including Gana but he returned to his alleged criminal activities in the state and Taraba

In 2017, the police declared him wanted and put a N10 million bounty on him.