Arsenal expand transfer scope

Arsenal have backed manager Mikel Arteta in the transfer market following their impressive campaign last season.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League behind Manchester City and secured a return to the Champions League for the first time in six years. They have forked out an initial £65m to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and several other big names are expected to follow.

There have also been several outgoings, with Granit Xhaka making the move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, Serie A side Monza making defender Pablo Mari’s loan switch permanent and academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles departing on a free transfer after spending 20 years with Arsenal. Here are the last rumors from the Emirates.

Rice and Timber Medicals

Both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are edging closer to completing moves to Arsenal, having undergone their medicals on Friday.

Rice is set to make a record £105m move from West Ham United, which was agreed several days ago after the Gunners lodged a third bid that will see them pay £100m up front and £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Timber, meanwhile, is finalizing a £38.5m switch from Ajax after Arsenal reached an agreement with the Dutch club on Tuesday. Ajax is set to bank a guaranteed £34.2m for the defender with the extra £4.3m depending on his performances.

Partey wants Juventus to move

With Rice set to join, Thomas Partey is expected to leave the Emirates this summer and the former Atletico Madrid star is keen on joining Juventus.

Xhaka has already completed a £21.5m switch to Bayer Leverkusen and Partey could follow him out the door as Arteta continues his midfield rebuild. Arsenal are thought to be demanding around £30m for the Ghanaian international.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, CBS Sport state that Juventus is his preferred destination. Partey is said to have no interest in leaving Europe, but the Serie A giants are yet to make an official bid.