Arsenal thrash Wolves to finish season off in style

Arsenal recorded a thumping win against Wolverhampton Wanderers to end a fine Premier League season with a flourish at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who were already assured of second place, ended the campaign on 84 points – the Gunners’ highest points tally since the ‘Invincibles’ team took the title with 90 in 2003-04.

Their unexpected and exciting title challenge may have collapsed in recent weeks, but the hosts looked back to their best in this victory and were helped by passive opponents.

Granit Xhaka, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga, set them on their way when he nodded in Gabriel Jesus’ early cross from the right.

The Switzerland midfielder, who posted a ‘Thank You Gunners’ message on Instagram prior to kick-off, stroked in a second from close range to bring up Arsenal’s 100th goal of the campaign in all competitions after Wolves defender Max Kilman inadvertently deflected the ball into his path.

With Wolves struggling to contain their fluent opponents, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard combined down the right to present the ball to Bukayo Saka, who curled in a superb third.

Arsenal showed few signs of letting up after the break, with Jesus heading in their fourth at the back post from Trossard’s pinpoint cross.

It was a disappointing conclusion for Wolves, who finish 13th.

With boss Julen Lopetegui’s future at the club in doubt, the former Spain and Real Madrid boss spent most of his afternoon looking on grimly from the stands as he served a one-game touchline ban.

They showed little of the organisation and discipline that Lopetegui had instilled in them to guide them to safety after being appointed when they were bottom of the table in November.

And their afternoon got even worse when goalkeeper Jose Sa fumbled Jakub Kiwior’s instinctive effort into his own net in the closing stages to gift Arsenal a fifth goal.