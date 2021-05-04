AS Roma appoint Mourinho as head coach

AS Roma have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach ahead of next season.

The club made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, weeks after Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspurs.

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season,” the club tweeted.

Mourinho’s appointment comes hours after Roma announced that their head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave at the end of the season.

A statement on the club’s website read, “On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years,” said club chairman Dan Friedkin.

“Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character.

“We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that he will be a great asset wherever he goes.”

Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager (Football), added: “I would like to thank Paulo for all his work for the club over the last two seasons.

“Even if the results have not always been there on the pitch, we know that he has left many positive elements that will continue to help our development – like the many talented and young players he has encouraged and improved, and our progress in the Europa League this season.

“We are building a path to success at Roma, and Paulo has played an important role in that.”