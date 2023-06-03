Asensio to leave Real Madrid in summer

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio confirmed Saturday he is leaving the Spanish giants at the end of his contract in June.

“I have to take a difficult decision — I have decided to embark on a new direction in search of a new project where I can achieve new goals,” Asensio said in a video he published on social media.

“Today I address you with a lump in my throat and mixed feelings.

“From a very young age, Real Madrid became my passion, my dream and my most cherished goal, and I have had the privilege of making this dream come true during these wonderful years.”

The Spain international did not confirm his next destination but has reports have linked him to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old winger signed from Real Mallorca in 2014, spending a season on loan at Espanyol before making his Madrid debut in August 2016.

Asensio won La Liga and the Champions League three times each with Madrid, as well as the Copa del Rey this season for the first time, scoring 61 goals in 285 appearances.

The forward offered an explosive impact from the bench but never managed to establish himself as a key starter for Los Blancos.