Asisat Oshoala shortlisted for 2023 Ballon d’Or Award

Nigerian football star and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has been named as a nominee for the prestigious 2023 Ballon d’Or Award.

The announcement was made by France Football, the organiser of the award, via its official Twitter handle on July 7.

Oshoala has been nominated in the Socrates Award category, which recognises outstanding solidarity actions carried out by football champions. She is one of five individuals shortlisted for the award, which was established last year and named after the legendary Brazilian footballer, Socrates.

Joining Oshoala as nominees in the category are Vinicius Jnr (Brazil/Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United), and Alex Morgan (USA/San Diego Wave).