Asisat Oshoala shortlisted for 2023 Ballon d’Or Award

By
Angela James
-
0
Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

Nigerian football star and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has been named as a nominee for the prestigious 2023 Ballon d’Or Award.

The announcement was made by France Football, the organiser of the award, via its official Twitter handle on July 7.

Oshoala has been nominated in the Socrates Award category, which recognises outstanding solidarity actions carried out by football champions. She is one of five individuals shortlisted for the award, which was established last year and named after the legendary Brazilian footballer, Socrates.

Joining Oshoala as nominees in the category are Vinicius Jnr (Brazil/Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United), and Alex Morgan (USA/San Diego Wave).

Previous articleI support JAMB’s sanctions against Mmesoma, says Ezekwesili on Anambra panel report
Next articleMay Edochie finally breaks silence on son’s death

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.