Asiwaju not opposed to Ekiti cargo airport

An on online news platform -Daily Post- erroneously framed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s statement at the recent 10th anniversary and 7th convocation ceremony of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) to give the wrong impression that the APC National Leader is opposed to the ongoing construction of Cargo Airport in Ekiti State. A statement by Tinubu’s media office has said.

“This is inaccurate and incorrect reporting. It is yet another in the plethora of fake news that dots the land, which lamentably is the bane of many an online news platform.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Asiwaju Tinubu is not opposed to the cargo airport being developed in Ekiti because of its potential to aid development of the state through rapid movement of agricultural products, goods and experts.

“What the APC leader is opposed to and in fact spoke against in Ado-Ekiti is creating another main airport since there is already one in neighbouring Akure in Ondo State. This bears restating in order to put the record straight.

“Asiwaju also condemned the tardy services at the Akure Airport whereby planes could not land at 8 am because some key navigational officers had not reported for duty at that business hour, promising to take the matter up with the appropriate authorities.

“The authors of that fake report were either clearly mis-informed or deliberately out to create mischief and cause disaffection between Asiwaju and the authorities working on the cargo airport or perhaps to use Asiwaju’s good name as an alibi to scuttle the plans for the cargo airport.

“This is not right. We need to restate here again that good journalism demands that journalists operate in line with the demands of their creed, top of which are accuracy and objectivity. And the Daily Post report is miserably deficient in this important professional requirement.”