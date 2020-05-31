Asiwaju Tinubu commiserates with President Buhari on nephew’s death

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing of his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.



Ibrahim Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.



In a condolence message to the President, the APC leader said: “Mr. President, please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing of your nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.

“Coming after the recent demise of another family member, this may be further dampening. But we cannot question God. We must take solace in the good and deeply religious life Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda lived and the memories of the time you shared together.

“I beseech Allah SWT to support and strengthen you at this time even as you confront the nation’s current existential challenges.

“My condolences also to the family left behind by Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, to Governor Aminu Masari and the people of Daura Community. May Allah give all of them, particularly the wife and children including Mallam Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja the fortitude and everlasting succour to live without their patriarch.

“To the deceased, may Allah reward his good deeds, forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”