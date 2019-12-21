Asiwaju Tinubu hails Ganiyu Solomon at 60

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon on turning 60.

In a letter to the influential politician on Thursday but released at the weekend by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu described Solomon as an astute politician, experienced lawmaker and dependable ally who has contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State, Nigeria and the progressives family.

According to him, Solomon’s credential as a progressive has never been in doubt. “From the Alliance for Democracy, through Action Congress and now APC, Solomon has always been pro-people and an influential member of our political family.”

Asiwaju said Solomon served diligently as Chairman of old Mushin Local Government. “His imprints in the area of infrastructure and social amenities dot Mushin landscape. His GOS Foundation continues to provide assistance in skills acquisition, educational development, micro-credit, healthcare and poverty alleviation.”

“As House of Representatives member representing Mushin Federal Constituency 1 and later Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, he contributed immensely to law-making and sevred on critical committees including Works, Sports, Rules & Business, and Integration & Cooperation as well as Capital Market.”

While praying for continued good health and renewed vigour for him, Asiwaju Tinubu also wished him many more years of meritorious service to Lagos and his fatherland.